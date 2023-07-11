Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019.(Kamran Jebreili | AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
By The Associated Press and GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBOURG, France (AP) - Double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won an appeal against track and field’s testosterone rules on Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights ruled she had been discriminated against.

The ruling could force sport’s highest court to re-examine the regulations that force Semenya and other female athletes to artificially reduce naturally high testosterone levels in order to compete at top meets such as the Olympics and world champinships.

The Strasbourg-based rights court ruled in Semenya’s favor by a 4-3 majority of judges.

The court also ruled the South African runner was denied an “effective remedy” against that discrimination when the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s supreme court denied her two previous appeals against the rules.

It was not immediately clear if the ruling would force an immediate rollback of the rules and if the 32-year-old Semenya would be allowed to compete at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

She was the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion in the 800 meters but has been barred from running in that event since 2019 by the testosterone rules and did not defend her title at the Tokyo Olympics.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
FBI investigating homicide in Clayton
A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.
Pilot dies after plane crashes in Grayson County
A Hugo man was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Choctaw County crash sends Hugo man to hospital
Katherine Morris, a former Sherman school teacher, who was arrested for having an inappropriate...
Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail
A McAlester man is dead after drowning in an incident at Lake Eufaula Saturday evening.
McAlester man dead after drowning at Lake Eufaula

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Tenn. soccer coach accused of drugging, raping kids
Putin met with Wagner Group's leader after unsuccessful mutiny, Kremlin says
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Texas store employees help teen parrents surrender newborn