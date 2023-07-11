Sherman PD K9 removed from active service after bite incident

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police removed their K9 Officer from active service after a bite incident early Monday morning.

According to Sergeant Brett Mullen, K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma Veterinary Hospital when the incident happened.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and later transferred to a metroplex-area hospital for specialized care, Mullen said.

Mullen said Vulp has been temporarily removed from active service and placed into confinement while the incident is investigated.

