Sherman PD K9 removed from active service after bite incident

Vulp has been temporarily removed from active service and placed into confinement while the incident is investigated.(Erin Pellet)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police removed their K9 Officer from active service after a bite incident early Monday morning.

According to Sergeant Brett Mullen, K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma Veterinary Hospital when the incident happened.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and later transferred to a metroplex-area hospital for specialized care, Mullen said.

Mullen said Vulp has been temporarily removed from active service and placed into confinement while the incident is investigated.

