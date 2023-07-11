Storms flood Davis, Sulphur area

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Storms early Tuesday morning across Oklahoma caused flooding in parts of Murray County.

Tom Miller with Turner Falls said the park was closed down Tuesday due to the force of the water going through the park.

“Normally it wouldn’t have been a big deal however with the amount of rain we’ve been having through the end of June to the beginning of July, the streams are full”

Staff member Jaymi Evans said the waterfall - Turner Fall’s star attraction- was flooding.

“It was a lot of water rushing down,” Evans said. “And the bridges had no ripples. They’re supposed to have ripples”

Miller said he expects the park to be open on Wednesday.

“We take a look at the water and just get a good feel for how much white water there is and how fast it’s moving over the shallower where people walk,” Miller said.

Miller said right now the biggest safety concern at the park is waters this sweeping people off their feet, and lifeguards not being able to find them.

“The water is extremely brown just from all the sediment,” Miller said. “For that reason, we’re keeping the pools closed all day. If somebody goes underwater, because it’s so dirty we would never be able to find them.”

As of Tuesday evening, 150 people in Murray County were out of power.

News 12 saw workers out and about fixing power lines and trimming trees.

