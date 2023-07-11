Texoma leaders joining together to spread Fentanyl awareness

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma agencies are joining forces to warn the region about the deadly drug, Fentanyl.

Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith, said a partnership has been made between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Choctaw Tribal Nation, Texoma Medical Center and Texoma Health Foundation.

The campaign is called ‘One Pill Can Kill’ following a nationwide effort to spread awareness of the lethal drug.

“There were 600 million counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills that were introduced into the United States just last year alone,” Smith said.

Smith said this is posing a threat in Grayson County.

“We’ve seen a 500% increase in Fentanyl cases in Grayson County in the past two years,” Smith said.

Across the Red River, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Lieutenant, Trey Wright, said Oklahoma should be sounding the alarm too.

“It’s becoming more and more common for us to see narcotics laced with fentanyl,” Wright said.

Smith said if the groups can save one life, the campaign will be worth it.

“If we can make people just stop and think for 1 minute before you take a pill that you didn’t get from your doctor or pharmacist, that’s the goal,” Smith said.

As a reminder, the drug is often disguised in pills that may look legit but are laced with fentanyl and one mistake can prove deadly. The bottom line from public safety officials to everyone is to not take any prescription medications unless they came from a doctor or pharmacist.

