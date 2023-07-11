Texomans go for the $675 million dollar Powerball

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The odds of winning are incredibly small but many Texomans who know that also believe to have any chance of winning, you’ve got to play the game.

19 year old Kaden Smith says that this is his time. “I bought 20 dollars of Powerball tickets because my mom said she will buy me them because when I was seven, I said I was going to win the lottery at 19″ he says.

All day people were anxiously awaiting the winning numbers.

This is what a few Texomans had to say about the plans they have for the cash.

“I’d pay off all my bills, buy me a house and never work again.”

“I would help my family and buy my mom a house and go toward their retirement and my retirement.”

“New house, new car, pay a lot of stuff off, quit my job.”

“My friends will get the money and i will take care of them, move in together i already have a plan to do that and it will just accelerate that.”

“I would pay off my house and get my wife a better place, pay our cars off and set my grandkids up with college”

“I would invest in myself for my music career. own equity in a little house that me and my friends can stay at.”

These are a few priorities they named to do with the earnings, but they didn’t forget to mention the treat they would give to themselves.

“I’d go on vacation, anywhere that money will take me.”

“Bermuda. I’m going to Bermuda.”

“[I’d go to] Japan or I really want to go to Tailand someday, I love their culture and food”

“I would definetly like to buy a huge plot of land and basically set up a huge forest area but paintball. I will just grab a bunch of people bunch of friends two teams, different paintball colors, different outfits on, go in the forest, go at it.”

