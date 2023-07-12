Atoka’s Ritchie drafted by Orioles, Murray State’s Langford to Astros

(KXII) - Atoka Wampus Cats standout Kollin Ritchie has been selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the Major League Baseball draft.

Ritchie was drafted in the 19th round. He has been a tremendous athlete for Atoka. He has already signed to play college baseball at Oklahoma State.

Murray State pitcher Colby Langford was drafted in the 17th round by the Houston Astros. The lefty from Blanchard, Oklahoma went 9-and-4 last year.

