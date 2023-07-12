Texoma Local
Calera man arrested in Arkansas for child sex crimes, extradited to Texas

Jimmy Robertson, who was arrested in Arkansas for child sex crimes, has been extradited back to...
Jimmy Robertson, who was arrested in Arkansas for child sex crimes, has been extradited back to Texas.(Grayson County District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Calera, Okla. man who was wanted for child sex crimes in Grayson County has been extradited back to Texas.

This comes after 41-year-old Jimmy Dale Robertson was arrested near Hot Springs, Arkansas last month.

Robertson failed to appear in court back in March on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Robertson is now in the Grayson County Jail. No bond has been set.

