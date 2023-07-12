Calera man arrested in Arkansas for child sex crimes, extradited to Texas

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Calera, Okla. man who was wanted for child sex crimes in Grayson County has been extradited back to Texas.

This comes after 41-year-old Jimmy Dale Robertson was arrested near Hot Springs, Arkansas last month.

Robertson failed to appear in court back in March on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Robertson is now in the Grayson County Jail. No bond has been set.

