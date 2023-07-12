City of Paris asking residents to conserve water

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The City of Paris is asking residents to conserve water and eliminate all non-essential water use while crews are working to repair a pipeline leak.

According to a social media post, there was a leak in one of the two supply lines at the City of Paris Water Treatment Plant on Monday. The plant supplied treated water to Paris and Lamar County.

The city said crews are working to locate and repair the leak, and for residents to conserve water and eliminate all non-essential water use.

Non-essential water uses include:

Irrigation of landscape areas, including without limitation: yards, parks, athletic fields

Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle

Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts

Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection

Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street

Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools or jacuzzi-type pools

Use of water in a fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes except where necessary to support aquatic life

Use of water from hydrants for construction purposes or any other purposes other than firefighting

The city said there is no concern over the quality or the safety level of the water, but a concern with the amount of water in the storage tanks.

Customers will be notified when it is no longer necessary to conserve water.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, information was shared with the public regarding a pipeline leak in one of the two supply... Posted by City of Paris-Municipality on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

