City of Paris asking residents to conserve water
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The City of Paris is asking residents to conserve water and eliminate all non-essential water use while crews are working to repair a pipeline leak.
According to a social media post, there was a leak in one of the two supply lines at the City of Paris Water Treatment Plant on Monday. The plant supplied treated water to Paris and Lamar County.
The city said crews are working to locate and repair the leak, and for residents to conserve water and eliminate all non-essential water use.
Non-essential water uses include:
- Irrigation of landscape areas, including without limitation: yards, parks, athletic fields
- Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle
- Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts
- Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection
- Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street
- Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools or jacuzzi-type pools
- Use of water in a fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes except where necessary to support aquatic life
- Use of water from hydrants for construction purposes or any other purposes other than firefighting
The city said there is no concern over the quality or the safety level of the water, but a concern with the amount of water in the storage tanks.
Customers will be notified when it is no longer necessary to conserve water.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.