Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant begins search for a permanent city manager

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council discussed some of the different options for searching for a permanent city manager.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Now that Durant has an interim city manager in place, the city is starting to talk about the process of finding a new one.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council discussed some of the different options for searching for a permanent city manager.

After a prolonged discussion, the council decided to start the process of hiring a consulting firm to aid them in their search for a permanent city manager.

Some Durant residents like Amy Hazell are questioning the financial effects of the council’s recent decisions.

“I just find it interesting that our mayor, Martin Tucker, campaigned on being fiscally responsible and (saying) that he was going to balance our budget and now they basically decided to spend at or over $200,000 between firing a perfectly capable city manager and paying her severance,” Hazell said. “Now they’re looking to hire a firm to go out and find a new city manager and it just all seems a little bit silly to me.”

During the meeting, Durant’s city attorney Thomas Marcum estimated that hiring a consulting firm to aid the search could cost anywhere between $70,000 and $100,000.

Durant is searching for a new city manager after voting to fire former city manager Lisa Taylor in June.

Taylor’s termination followed the council’s request for an investigation into her, but no details or findings of the investigation were ever released.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
FBI investigating homicide in Clayton
A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.
Pilot dies after plane crashes in Grayson County
Police responded around 10 p.m. Monday night to find an unknown male, dead in the road.
Denison Police investigate possible car vs. pedestrian incident
A Hugo man was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Choctaw County crash sends Hugo man to hospital
Katherine Morris, a former Sherman school teacher, who was arrested for having an inappropriate...
Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail

Latest News

The Love County Sherriff Office is reporting that shots were fired as deputies chased down a...
Love County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for armed suspect
Storms early Tuesday morning across Oklahoma caused flooding in parts of Murray County.
Storms flood Davis, Sulphur area
Texoma agencies are joining forces to warn the region about the deadly drug, Fentanyl.
Texoma leaders joining together to spread Fentanyl awareness
Texoma agencies are joining forces to warn the region about the deadly drug, Fentanyl.
Texoma leaders joining together to spread Fentanyl awareness