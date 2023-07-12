Texoma Local
Excessive Heat Warnings Continue

Heat Index readings of 115-120 degrees can be expected Thursday.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
An Excessive Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Texoma through Thursday evening, lows tonight upper 70s, a bit of a breeze southerly at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday looks very hot, breezy, and humid with dangerous heat; Heat Indexes up to 120 degrees are possible! Winds of 15 to 20 mph can be expected out of the south. These numbers are on the high end for Heat Index readings in Texoma, so some of the hottest ever are possible.

There’s a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm early Friday as yet another “northwesterly flow” event takes shape, indications are that most of this activity will dissipate before it reaches Texoma. Continued hot and very humid weather dominates for Friday and Saturday. A weak surface cold front brings our highest rain chance of the 7-day period on Sunday. The fires really crank up next week if the models can be believed, with 100+ days in the mix.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

