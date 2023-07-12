Texoma Local
Law enforcement officials search for armed suspect

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Marietta, Oklahoma (KXII) - Tuesday night, shots are fired by a white male when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations and the vehicle fled.

The vehicle turned onto Mcgehee Road off of Highway 77 and attempted to turn onto cemetery road but was unsuccessful and wrecked. After wrecking, the vehicle continued until it left Mcgehee road at the first 90 degree turn to the south and entered an oilfield location to the north. The vehicle then ran through two barbed wire fence areas before getting out of the truck and brandishing a firearm while fleeing on foot. Shots were fired and the suspect continued into a heavily wooded area.

A perimeter has been setup and law enforcement officials are searching for the suspect.

It is advised to avoid the area and If you live anywhere in the area to lock your doors and stay inside.

The suspect is described as a white male between his 20s and 30s, approximately six feet tall, and about 200 pounds. He is said to be wearing black shorts and a black shirt with a white or grey ball cap on.

The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

This is an active scene and the sheriff station says they will have updates as the scene clears.

