Love County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for armed suspect

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Love County Sherriff Office is reporting that shots were fired as deputies chased down a suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, but the vehicle fled and led deputies on a chase.

The vehicle wrecked on Mcgehee road, but it continued until getting off of Mcgehee road where it turned to the south.

The suspect then ran the vehicle through two barbed wire fence areas before fleeing the vehicle while holding a firearm.

Shots were then fired and the suspect fled into a heavily wooded area.

Law enforcement is currently looking for the suspect who they say is a white male that is approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, in their 20s, and wearing a black shirt and shorts with a white or grey ball cap.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area or lock their doors if they live in the area, and there is a large police presence in the area.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

