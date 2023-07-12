Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Love County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for armed suspect

The Love County Sherriff Office is reporting that shots were fired as deputies chased down a...
The Love County Sherriff Office is reporting that shots were fired as deputies chased down a suspect.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Love County Sherriff Office is reporting that shots were fired as deputies chased down a suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, but the vehicle fled and led deputies on a chase.

The vehicle wrecked on Mcgehee road, but it continued until getting off of Mcgehee road where it turned to the south.

The suspect then ran the vehicle through two barbed wire fence areas before fleeing the vehicle while holding a firearm.

Shots were then fired and the suspect fled into a heavily wooded area.

Law enforcement is currently looking for the suspect who they say is a white male that is approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, in their 20s, and wearing a black shirt and shorts with a white or grey ball cap.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area or lock their doors if they live in the area, and there is a large police presence in the area.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Happening Now Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The vehicle fled from deputies and a felony...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
FBI investigating homicide in Clayton
A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.
Pilot dies after plane crashes in Grayson County
Police responded around 10 p.m. Monday night to find an unknown male, dead in the road.
Denison Police investigate possible car vs. pedestrian incident
A Hugo man was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Choctaw County crash sends Hugo man to hospital
Katherine Morris, a former Sherman school teacher, who was arrested for having an inappropriate...
Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail

Latest News

Storms early Tuesday morning across Oklahoma caused flooding in parts of Murray County.
Storms flood Davis, Sulphur area
Texoma agencies are joining forces to warn the region about the deadly drug, Fentanyl.
Texoma leaders joining together to spread Fentanyl awareness
Texoma agencies are joining forces to warn the region about the deadly drug, Fentanyl.
Texoma leaders joining together to spread Fentanyl awareness
Durant man clipped by train