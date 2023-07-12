Texoma Local
Paris man gets 8 years probation for burglary of 32 vehicles

Jaylon Sanders
Jaylon Sanders(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing 32 vehicles was sentenced to eight years probation Wednesday.

Jaylon Sanders, 22, of Paris, was arrested on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity issued in early 2022. The warrant came after Sanders and three other Paris men were suspected of burglarizing 32 vehicles in the Smith County area. Sanders was scheduled for Monday in Judge Kerry Russell’s court, but Sanders failed to appear. According to the defense in the Wednesday sentencing, this was due to a miscommunication with Sanders’ pre-trial officer.

Russell forgave the blunder due to miscommunications and technological issues, and Sanders was sentenced to the original eight years probation he faced before failing to appear.

In the original case, the four suspects had been seen in a suspicious vehicle in the same neighborhood which had suffered multiple vehicle burglaries. All men have been arrested, and Sanders was the third to be sentenced.

