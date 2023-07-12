Police: Have you seen this man?
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police are asking for your help looking for a missing person.
Troy Quan Landon’s last known location was the Greyhound bus stop in Durant on Saturday, according to a post from the police department.
Landon is 5 ft. 11 inches and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black athletic shorts with white stripes and a black knit cap. Police say he was also carrying two black backpacks.
Durant Police said foul play is not suspected, but this behavior is reportedly uncharacteristic of Landon.
If you have seen Landon or have any information, contact Sgt. Spencer at nspencer@durant.org.
