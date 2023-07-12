Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Road rage on the rise

Police warn the public of the dangers of road rage.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -” You don’t know what other people are capable of. you don’t know what they may do,” Sergeant Brett Mullen of Sherman Police Department said.

Road rage, maybe you’ve had it, or maybe you’ve been on the receiving end of it.

Either way, police say never feed into it.

“Sometimes somebody may cut you off. It may not be intentional. It may be intentional, but the last thing you want to do is make it worse, make it more dangerous for yourself or your occupants in your car or anybody else,” Mullen continued.

37- year-old Paola Linares, of Fort Worth, was a victim of road rage, and she wasn’t even driving.

Her husband was driving her to work, when he says another car was driving recklessly on the highway.

After trying to get away from the other car, he flipped the driver off.

That’s when he says the car slowed down, then shot through the back left window of the car, hitting Linares in the head.

Mullen said road rage related incidents happen more often than you might think.

“We get calls probably on a fairly regular basis, saying this person is exhibiting road rage or there’s a road rage incident happening with dispatch officers to try to locate that incident, see if we can find it,” Mullen shared.

Before a case of road rage goes too far, Mullen says try to get as much evidence as you can.

" If you can, take a picture of the car, that could help out if something happens later on down the road, but the last thing you want to do is escalate that with that person,” Mullen explained.

As police in DFW work to track down any leads to who may have shot paola linares, local authorities suggest the public see her tragic death as a cautionary tale to keep your cool while driving.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atoka man dies in Calera crash
Police responded around 10 p.m. Monday night to find an unknown male, dead in the road.
Denison Police investigate possible car vs. pedestrian incident
Jason Edward Smith was arrested after driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash.
Man arrested for DWI after hit and run crash
Sherman PD K9 removed from active service
Sherman PD K9 removed from active service after bite incident
The man’s body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office where they’ll work to...
Man struck by vehicle on Highway 75 in Denison

Latest News

TMC drink drive
TMC drink drive for first responders
Police warn the public of the dangers of road rage.
Road rage on the rise
Wilson N Jones employees have hope in the hospital's new owners.
Wilson N Jones addresses problems with paychecks, benefits
Wilson N Jones employees have hope in the hospital's new owners.
Wilson N Jones addresses problems with paychecks, benefits