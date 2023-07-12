Road rage on the rise

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -” You don’t know what other people are capable of. you don’t know what they may do,” Sergeant Brett Mullen of Sherman Police Department said.

Road rage, maybe you’ve had it, or maybe you’ve been on the receiving end of it.

Either way, police say never feed into it.

“Sometimes somebody may cut you off. It may not be intentional. It may be intentional, but the last thing you want to do is make it worse, make it more dangerous for yourself or your occupants in your car or anybody else,” Mullen continued.

37- year-old Paola Linares, of Fort Worth, was a victim of road rage, and she wasn’t even driving.

Her husband was driving her to work, when he says another car was driving recklessly on the highway.

After trying to get away from the other car, he flipped the driver off.

That’s when he says the car slowed down, then shot through the back left window of the car, hitting Linares in the head.

Mullen said road rage related incidents happen more often than you might think.

“We get calls probably on a fairly regular basis, saying this person is exhibiting road rage or there’s a road rage incident happening with dispatch officers to try to locate that incident, see if we can find it,” Mullen shared.

Before a case of road rage goes too far, Mullen says try to get as much evidence as you can.

" If you can, take a picture of the car, that could help out if something happens later on down the road, but the last thing you want to do is escalate that with that person,” Mullen explained.

As police in DFW work to track down any leads to who may have shot paola linares, local authorities suggest the public see her tragic death as a cautionary tale to keep your cool while driving.

