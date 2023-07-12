Texoma Local
Southeastern holds Choctaw enrollment day

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -As the back-to-school season approaches, students are eager to start the new academic year.

“I don’t really know what I expected but this is definitely far beyond,” said incoming student, Vaughn Stachmus.

Twice a year, Southeastern in Durant and the Choctaw Nation welcome incoming, first-year Choctaw Nation students with an enrollment day.

“We have roughly about 650 plus Choctaw students that are currently attending Southeastern,” said Mark Shields, SOSU’S Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs.

And to better serve the Choctaw students, they added advanced orientation.

“I would say, historically, that Native American populations in general do tend to struggle somewhat with academic endeavors,” Shields said, “and so us being so closely related with the Choctaw Nation, we really wanted to make sure that we provided and added an additional layer of student support, service, and touch.”

Which includes campus and housing tours, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities.

“It’s more designed to get them kind of a jump on the college environment to help them be successful,” Shields said.

Plus, Choctaw students can voice their questions and concerns as they embark on their college journey.

“I’m an incoming freshman and all of it all at once can be really intimidating,” said Kyle Clements, “What are we going to do financially with housing? What’s the schedule going to look like? And they were able to answer all the questions.”

Holly Stachmus learned a lot about what SOSU will offer her son when he begins his college career, “I really feel a lot more confident in him coming to school here.”

So, parents and incoming students had some fears put to rest a month before SOSU’s fall semester begins.

