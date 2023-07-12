Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atoka man dies in Calera crash
Police responded around 10 p.m. Monday night to find an unknown male, dead in the road.
Denison Police investigate possible car vs. pedestrian incident
Jason Edward Smith was arrested after driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash.
Man arrested for DWI after hit and run crash
Sherman PD K9 removed from active service
Sherman PD K9 removed from active service after bite incident
The man’s body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office where they’ll work to...
Man struck by vehicle on Highway 75 in Denison

Latest News

The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Man speaks about fabricating disappearance
Durant Police are asking for your help looking for Troy Quan Landon.
Police: Have you seen this man?
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions...
Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years