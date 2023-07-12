Thunderbird Golf striving to increase accessibility to sport

BURNEYVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - For three years, Thunderbird golf has strived to grow the sport through their operation junior golf series across Texoma. Focusing on the fundamentals of the game, while increasing accessibility through their low tournament costs. With Durant Golf Head Coach Tanner Dupree and his wife at the forefront, fighting to provide athletes with a great experience on their local courses.

“I had talked to my wife Emily, and I said that I know these golf course professionals and I know the people that we need to get in touch with.” said Thunderbird Director Tanner Dupree. “I said we can run our own tour. We can start this and have the Texomaland kids have the resources for them and have the opportunities for them to come out and compete and play and improve their game.”

One of the biggest advantages to Thunderbird is the ability for local athletes to play on many of the courses they’ll compete at in the future, for a fraction of the cost.

“My dad had heard about one of my friends that had come to Thunderbird last summer,” said Plainview High School Golfer Anna Kate Ownbey. “She said that it really improved her scoring and I’ve only been playing for two years but I’m in high school and I want to get better before because I want to get a scholarship to go to college and so I thought that I’d come out and try to get better at my game.”

Since its inception, Thunderbird has seen an explosion in kids ready to hit the greens.

“Whenever I started, it was kind of like, you don’t really hear many children talk about trying to get into golfing, at least in Texoma,” said Plainview Middle School Golfer Sophie Groves. “So, it’s really nice just being able to see all these kids come out and just do something fun.”

“Without question, the best part of this for me, aside from just genuinely sharing a game with these kids and families that I love, is the personal side of things and hopefully me and my family are good role models for them and we’re helping develop and grow,” said Dupree.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.