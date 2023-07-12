TMC drink drive for first responders

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Medical center needs your help.

The ER at Sherman is asking the community to donate water and any type of electrolyte drinks as a part of their drink drive.

The donations will go to our local first responders.

“Our freestanding departments are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so we’re accepting donations anytime, day or night. So, we would appreciate any community response to give back,” TMC ‘s April Daniel said.

TMC will be accepting donations at the ER at Sherman and the ER at Anna locations until July 21st.

