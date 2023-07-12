Texoma Local
Two dead in rollover crash in Choctaw County

A double fatality crash happened in Choctaw County Tuesday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A double fatality crash happened in Choctaw County Tuesday night.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Amaney Jackson, 27, of Hugo, was speeding on County Road N4220 near Grant, when he lost control, rolled his car and hit a tree.

Both Jackson and his passenger, Kevin Wallace, 39, of Hugo, were pinned for six hours, the report reads. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP said neither of them were wearing a seatbelt.

