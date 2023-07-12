Texoma Local
Wilson N Jones addresses problems with paychecks, benefits

Over the past couple of months, Wilson N Jones employees have reported issues with 401Ks, paychecks being short and healthcare premiums not being paid.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Over the past couple of months, Wilson N Jones employees have reported issues with 401Ks, paychecks being short and healthcare premiums not being paid.

Susan Footlander and Teresa Filbeck work as sterile processors at WNJ. They said while it was all a problem, having insurance was their main concern.

“One of my medications for my migraines is $395,” Footlander said, “When you don’t expect that and you go to pick it up, it’s expensive.”

These issues occurred amid the hospital finding a new owner while removing the previous owner, Alecto. In June, American Health Care Systems bought the hospital and promised better work conditions.

AHS CEO, Mike Sarian, said the previous owners were at fault for the benefits and paycheck problems.

“We’re working very hard to put all the benefits back and we already did that,” Sarian said, “We secured all the benefits, so we’re already investing money.”

Sarian also said the missing money from paychecks will also be reimbursed.

“Yeah, we make sure no paycheck, we cannot and our companies stand by this, we will never allow any employee because we’re pro-employees,” Sarian said.

Meaning they will be paying their employees. Footlander and Filbeck confirm that these issues have started to be resolved.

“We finally got that, that was the big thing for all of us,” Filbeck said.

Sarian also said AHS has started bringing new supplies to WNJ, both employees also confirmed this.

“With the new stuff coming in, the new supplies, the new equipment, it’s going to be great,” Filbeck said.

The employees say this has helped bring back staff members who left during the transition. Wilson N Jones CEO, Julie Stumberg, said it will also be bringing new people to the hospital.

“We’re hiring staff, physicians, new service lines,” Stumberg said.

The employees said they are happy to see the light at the end of the tunnel and now have hope for a bright future for WNJ.

