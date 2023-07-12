Wilson police arrest 3 for alleged child neglect, drug possession

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - In the past six months, Wilson police say they’ve been cracking down on drugs like never before.

“I think right now we have the drug users on their heels,” Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley said. “So the word is that they’re kinda scared to be moving around town right now, ‘cause they know that we are getting a lot of dope off the streets. And that leads to search warrants, so now not only on the streets but they gotta be worried at home too.”

Coley said meth leads to all sorts of crimes, from thefts and burglaries to abuse and neglect.

“If we can get into the house that these people live in, you usually find deplorable conditions,” Coley said.

Wilson police captain Kolby Robinson said that was the case in a drug bust on Monday.

“Just holes in the floor, food everywhere, nasty rotten food and of course drugs and whatnot,” Robinson said.

“We did find paraphernalia that had residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, we found quite a bit of oxycodone that was held in a bottle that was not what it comes in,” Coley said. “The house was deplorable, they did have children there so we contacted DHS.”

Three people were arrested at that home for drug charges and alleged child neglect.

Robinson said they’ve made 21 meth-related arrests so far this year, and 6 children have been removed from unsafe homes due to drug use.

“I know if you find meth you’ll find probably child neglect or people who just don’t care cause they’re using meth and they don’t have the money to spend on other things, or the time to clean up anything,” Robinson said. “They just use meth and it piles up on them.”

Wilson police said when they make arrests for using, making, and selling drugs like meth, it’s common to see messy homes with food and bugs, even feces on the floor.

Coley said the bigger problem is the kids caught in the middle.

“Most of the time I think they go hand in hand,” Coley said.

“Somebody’s gotta be there to look out for these kids,” Robinson said. “Especially in this situation, this family here is a frequent flier with our police department. The parents don’t care what the children do. I think if we get involved now and show the kids that ‘hey, the police are good people or at least trying to be good people,’ that can make an impact on their future.”

