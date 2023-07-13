Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atoka man dies in Calera crash
Sherman PD K9 removed from active service
Sherman PD K9 removed from active service after bite incident
Jason Edward Smith was arrested after driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash.
Man arrested for DWI after hit and run crash
Police responded around 10 p.m. Monday night to find an unknown male, dead in the road.
Denison Police investigate possible car vs. pedestrian incident
Deputies arrested a man high on meth who claimed to be the driver (right). They're now looking...
Search continues for Love County pursuit suspect

Latest News

Santa Claus made his annual visit early this year, bringing holiday cheer for kids this summer!
Santa comes to town in July
SANTA IN JULY
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes, Shiffrin win top honors at The ESPYS; White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks accepts award for perseverance
In the past six months, Wilson police say they’ve been cracking down on drugs like never before.
Wilson police arrest 3 for alleged child neglect, drug possession