Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Driver charged after fatal crash in Calera

Larry Rathmann, Jr. is in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Larry Rathmann, Jr. is in jail on a manslaughter charge.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The semi-truck driver involved in a fatal crash in Calera Monday night is in jail on a manslaughter charge.

According to court documents, Larry Rathmann, Jr., of Kansas, was allegedly driving distracted when he crossed the center median on US-69/75.

Rathmann then crashed into a pickup headed the opposite direction.

Ryan Matthew Frailicks, of Atoka, was killed in the crash.

Rathmann was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Bryan County Jail.

Calera Police said neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atoka man dies in Calera crash
A double fatality crash happened in Choctaw County Tuesday night.
Two dead in rollover crash in Choctaw County
Deputies arrested a man high on meth who claimed to be the driver (right). They're now looking...
Search continues for Love County pursuit suspect
A group of boys were celebrating a birthday by fishing on Oklahoma City's Lake Overholser....
2 boys die after being swept away by rushing waters near Oklahoma City dam
Sherman PD K9 removed from active service
Sherman PD K9 removed from active service after bite incident

Latest News

Ardmore Police are asking for the public’s help locating an individual who is wanted for...
Police: suspect wanted for questioning
Boy scouts troop 618 was one of the oldest boy scout troops in Oklahoma until it was disbanded...
Durant reviving disbanded Scout troop
Santa Claus made his annual visit early this year, bringing holiday cheer for kids this summer!
Santa comes to town in July
SANTA IN JULY