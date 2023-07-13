Driver charged after fatal crash in Calera

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The semi-truck driver involved in a fatal crash in Calera Monday night is in jail on a manslaughter charge.

According to court documents, Larry Rathmann, Jr., of Kansas, was allegedly driving distracted when he crossed the center median on US-69/75.

Rathmann then crashed into a pickup headed the opposite direction.

Ryan Matthew Frailicks, of Atoka, was killed in the crash.

Rathmann was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Bryan County Jail.

Calera Police said neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.