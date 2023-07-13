Durant Police looking for robbery suspect

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - There was a robbery at a Durant convenience store Wednesday night and police need the public’s help identifying the suspect.

According to a Facebook post, it happened around 11 p.m. at the Stop-n-Shop on University Blvd.

Police said the suspect handed the clerk a note saying, “I need all the cash, I am armed, don’t panic or else.” Police also said no weapon was brandished.

The suspect was described as a white man, in his 30′s, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a tan, orange and blue ball cap, a black hoodie, dark pants and grey tennis shoes. He was said to be wearing a skull print mask and appeared to have facial hair.

If you recognize this person, contact Sergeant Spencer with Durant Police.

The Durant Police Department is requesting your help in identifying the individual pictured below. The suspect is wanted... Posted by Durant Police Department, Durant Oklahoma on Thursday, July 13, 2023

