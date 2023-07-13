Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant Police looking for robbery suspect

Durant Police need help identifying this person, who is a suspect in a robbery.
Durant Police need help identifying this person, who is a suspect in a robbery.(Durant Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - There was a robbery at a Durant convenience store Wednesday night and police need the public’s help identifying the suspect.

According to a Facebook post, it happened around 11 p.m. at the Stop-n-Shop on University Blvd.

Police said the suspect handed the clerk a note saying, “I need all the cash, I am armed, don’t panic or else.” Police also said no weapon was brandished.

The suspect was described as a white man, in his 30′s, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a tan, orange and blue ball cap, a black hoodie, dark pants and grey tennis shoes. He was said to be wearing a skull print mask and appeared to have facial hair.

If you recognize this person, contact Sergeant Spencer with Durant Police.

The Durant Police Department is requesting your help in identifying the individual pictured below. The suspect is wanted...

Posted by Durant Police Department, Durant Oklahoma on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A double fatality crash happened in Choctaw County Tuesday night.
Two dead in rollover crash in Choctaw County
Atoka man dies in Calera crash
Deputies arrested a man high on meth who claimed to be the driver (right). They're now looking...
Search continues for Love County pursuit suspect
Durant Police have located Troy Quan Landon.
Missing Durant man found safe
Wilson N Jones employees have hope in the hospital's new owners.
Wilson N Jones addresses problems with paychecks, benefits

Latest News

The county is waiting for approval by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, then they can...
Grayson County leaders take action to close vacant detention center
Kendall Morgan was sentenced to 22 months in prison Thursday for beating a handcuffed inmate in...
Former LeFlore County Undersheriff sentenced to prison for violating civil rights
However, if no agreement can be reached, the city council has approved for staff to authorize...
Sherman City leaders negotiating deals for future water pipeline
Durant Police Department's newest recruits focus on firearm safety this week.
Durant Police recruits focus on firearms safety this week