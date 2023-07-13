Durant Police looking for robbery suspect
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - There was a robbery at a Durant convenience store Wednesday night and police need the public’s help identifying the suspect.
According to a Facebook post, it happened around 11 p.m. at the Stop-n-Shop on University Blvd.
Police said the suspect handed the clerk a note saying, “I need all the cash, I am armed, don’t panic or else.” Police also said no weapon was brandished.
The suspect was described as a white man, in his 30′s, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a tan, orange and blue ball cap, a black hoodie, dark pants and grey tennis shoes. He was said to be wearing a skull print mask and appeared to have facial hair.
If you recognize this person, contact Sergeant Spencer with Durant Police.
