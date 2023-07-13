Durant Police recruits focus on firearms safety this week

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police Department’s newest recruits are working to earn their spot on the force.

It’s week two for their police training. The focus: firearms safety.

Durant Police Sergeant Nick Spencer said the recruits will be required to qualify with both their duty pistol and shotgun by the end of the week.

“We teach safety and the six basic fundamentals,” Spencer said. “That’s important for the recruits to learn earlier on.”

The police department said it’s still looking for more officers to join the ranks.

Open testing will be held for potential recruits on Friday, July 21.

Contact the department to apply.

