East Central University partners with tech centers with LPN to RN pathway program for nurses

Ada, Okla. (KXII) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and colleges around the country have been struggling with a shortage of nurses.

“We’ve been short and we need more, and that just became much worse after COVID,” Southern Tech LPN Coordinator Amanda Shatwell stated, “and we’ve got a lot of nurses retiring too, so we really need to get more nurses out there to take care of our community.”

But the nursing program at East Central University in Ada is partnering with Southern Tech and other technical centers in Texoma with a LPN to RN pathway program for aspiring nurses to take their skills to the next level. The pathway program is designed to help ease students into nursing programs at universities by allowing students to receive some of their credits for classes that they have already taken as LPNs.

“We have set up a pathway for students once they complete our LPN program, they are lined up to go straight into the LPN to RN pathway program at ECU,” Shatwell said.

“We’ll get an LPN that comes in and applies and gets in the program and they have to start from the beginning,” states Dr. Darcy Duncan, Director for the school of nursing at East Central University, “So this is an opportunity for them to not have to do that, it saves them a whole semester and they start in the second semester, and just have to take pharmacology one and the LPN transitions course.”

Shatwell says the goal of the pathway program is providing future nurses an opportunity to transition from LPN at tech schools to RN programs at Universities seamlessly.

“At Southern Tech, we are really focused on not just preparing students for our program and to be successful in our program,” Shatwell stated, “We really focus in on those academic skills they need to be successful as they move forward into those bridge programs and to further their education.”

Dr. Duncan says the pathway program will benefit not only the university nursing programs but also programs at tech centers.

“I think it will help it grow and it’ll also bring a lot of great experience for the LPNS to come in and help our RN students because they are very skills driven and do a lot of clinical hours in their LPN programs and they’re fantastic to work with.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.