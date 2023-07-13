Texoma Local
Former LeFlore County Undersheriff sentenced to prison for violating civil rights

Kendall Morgan was sentenced to 22 months in prison Thursday for beating a handcuffed inmate in 2017.
Kendall Morgan was sentenced to 22 months in prison Thursday for beating a handcuffed inmate in 2017.(Pittsburg County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The former LeFlore County Undersheriff finds himself on the other side of the law.

According to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Kendall Morgan, 45, was sentenced to 22 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release Thursday for violating the civil rights of a handcuffed detainee without legal justification.

At a plea hearing in November 2022, Morgan admitted to beating a handcuffed inmate in January 2017 and plead guilty to one cunt of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Federal prosecutors said the person was not resisting arrest, nor did they pose a threat to officers. Morgan’s excessive force furthered no legitimate law enforcement purpose and violated the victim’s constitutional right to be free from unreasonable force by law enforcement.

