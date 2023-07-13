Grayson County leaders take action to close vacant detention center

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County Commissioners took action to close the vacant, low-risk detention center at the North Texas Regional Airport.

Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey said the facility was built in the 1990′s and was given to the county by the federal government, which was used to hold immigration prisoners.

Dawsey said they don’t have a need for this facility or even enough staffing to house prisoners at the site.

As of Thursday, he added that they’re 22 personnel short at the jail.

“It’s also costing the county ten thousand dollars a year between the lease, utilities, and everything else so it’s an asset that’s really just a drain on the taxpayers,” Dawsey said, “and it’s not a facility we plan to use in the future.”

The county is waiting for approval by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, then they can move forward on what’s next for the site.

