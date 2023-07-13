Texoma Local
Habitual DWI offender sentenced to life in prison

Floyd Stevenson, 67, was sentenced to life in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A habitual driving while intoxicated (DWI) offender was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney, Floyd Stevenson, Sr., 67, was pulled over in April 2022 for swerving. Police smelled a strong odor of alcohol and observed an open container in the vehicle.

The officer attempted to administer field sobriety tests, but Stevenson refused to cooperate. He submitted to a portable breath test which revealed the presence of alcohol.

Stevenson was arrested and consented to a blood draw, which revealed his blood alcohol level was .127.

During trial, evidence shows Stevenson committed multiple violations of his bond after previously being released from jail, including testing positive for drugs and alcohol, and being arrested for a new felony possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Stevenson also continued to drive without an ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

Further investigation showed that Stevenson has numerous felony convictions and multiple DWI convictions, the release adds. Stevenson had already been sent to prison on two separate occasions; one for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and another for felony DWI.

“A seven-time convicted felon who continued to drive while intoxicated and then blatantly violated his bond conditions now has to face the consequences of his actions,” District Attorney Brett Smith said.

