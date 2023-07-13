Honey Grove volunteer firefighter severely injured

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - “ We’re here for you. We’re doing our best. We’re standing behind you,” Fire Captain Joey Rickman Jr., of Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department expressed.

On July 9th, Honey Grove volunteer firefighter Evan Brown and Bryson Braley were on their way to a car wreck in Evan’s car, when a cow walked into the road.

They struck the animal, and the car flipped several times, ejecting brown out of the car.

“Evan suffered severe injuries, some head trauma, and unfortunately had to be taken to the hospital and is in Plano currently in ICU,” Rickman said.

He’s still hospitalized four days later.

So, the Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department started a GoFundMe to help the Brown family with medical expenses.

Rickman said they’re doing everything they can to help.

“We’re going to talk about setting up a fundraiser in the near future. Hopefully within the next couple of weeks. We’re going to try to make it as big a deal as we possibly can,” he continued.

Brown just graduated high school a couple of months ago, but he and everyone else already knew what he wanted to do for a living, become a firefighter.

“He’s always around, always helping, always running calls with us. He was one of the ones that was really reliable about being there and coming and helping,” Rickman said.

Brown’s dad said that his son has a bit of a journey ahead, but they remain hopeful every step of the way.

“He’d be happy to know that there’s several people of the community that are reaching out and trying to do our best to help,” Rickman shared.

If you want to donate to the Brown family, click here to access the GoFundMe account.

There is also an account set up in his name at the Fannin Bank in Honey Grove.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.