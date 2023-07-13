Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Honey Grove volunteer firefighter severely injured

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - “ We’re here for you. We’re doing our best. We’re standing behind you,” Fire Captain Joey Rickman Jr., of Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department expressed.

On July 9th, Honey Grove volunteer firefighter Evan Brown and Bryson Braley were on their way to a car wreck in Evan’s car, when a cow walked into the road.

They struck the animal, and the car flipped several times, ejecting brown out of the car.

“Evan suffered severe injuries, some head trauma, and unfortunately had to be taken to the hospital and is in Plano currently in ICU,” Rickman said.

He’s still hospitalized four days later.

So, the Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department started a GoFundMe to help the Brown family with medical expenses.

Rickman said they’re doing everything they can to help.

“We’re going to talk about setting up a fundraiser in the near future. Hopefully within the next couple of weeks. We’re going to try to make it as big a deal as we possibly can,” he continued.

Brown just graduated high school a couple of months ago, but he and everyone else already knew what he wanted to do for a living, become a firefighter.

“He’s always around, always helping, always running calls with us. He was one of the ones that was really reliable about being there and coming and helping,” Rickman said.

Brown’s dad said that his son has a bit of a journey ahead, but they remain hopeful every step of the way.

“He’d be happy to know that there’s several people of the community that are reaching out and trying to do our best to help,” Rickman shared.

If you want to donate to the Brown family, click here to access the GoFundMe account.

There is also an account set up in his name at the Fannin Bank in Honey Grove.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A double fatality crash happened in Choctaw County Tuesday night.
Two dead in rollover crash in Choctaw County
Atoka man dies in Calera crash
Deputies arrested a man high on meth who claimed to be the driver (right). They're now looking...
Search continues for Love County pursuit suspect
Durant Police have located Troy Quan Landon.
Missing Durant man found safe
Wilson N Jones employees have hope in the hospital's new owners.
Wilson N Jones addresses problems with paychecks, benefits

Latest News

East Central University partners with tech centers with pathway program for nurses
East Central University partners with tech centers with LPN to RN pathway program for nurses
A volunteer firefighter gets in a serious wreck on job.
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter severely injured while responding to wreck
The county is waiting for approval by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, then they can...
Grayson County leaders take action to close vacant detention center
Kendall Morgan was sentenced to 22 months in prison Thursday for beating a handcuffed inmate in...
Former LeFlore County Undersheriff sentenced to prison for violating civil rights