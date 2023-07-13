Texoma Local
Morning Showers the Next Few Days...

A cold front brings decreased temperatures, increased prospects for rain this weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Look for a chance of a late-night or Friday morning shower, 20% late tonight and 30% Friday morning, It will be a very warm and humid night with lows just below 80 degrees, winds from the south around 10 mph. Friday will see a 30% chance of a morning shower or storm, mostly sunny and very hot, but not quite as hot as Thursday, in the afternoon. Friday highs 97 to 102 degrees with a SSW wind. Heat Indexes will run 105 to 110 degrees.

A cold front arrives this weekend and helps ease the heat; there will be a chance of primarily morning showers and storms Saturday and Sunday morning, and temperatures will remain in the 90s both days.

The chance of rain leaves the forecast by Monday and the heat cranks up, highs of 100 degrees-or-better are expected for much of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

