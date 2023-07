ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are asking for the public’s help locating an individual who is wanted for questioning.

According to a social media post, police are looking for the man in reference to a burglary in Ardmore.

If you know this man or his whereabouts, contact Detective Kropp at the Ardmore Police Department by calling (580) 223-1212.

Update as of 7/13/2023 WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: We are looking for this individual in reference to a burglary in Ardmore... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.