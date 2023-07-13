Santa comes to town in July

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Santa Claus made his annual visit early this year, bringing holiday cheer for kids this summer!

Heart of A Matter Ministries teamed with SantaVisits Texas in an effort to encourage youngsters to put down the video games, turn off the tv, get up, and go outside to play. There will be games, snacks, and free sports balls (while they last) for all the kids. Open to the public everyone welcome!

Santa arrived with gifts which included sports balls, bubbles, coloring books, and cookies, ready to spend some time with children.

There were outdoor activities like several relay races and a water balloon toss.

Tina Gardner, CEO of Heart of A Matter Ministries, says they put this event together as an effort to impact the community, and this specifically for children of residents at the Housing Authority. “For the last several years we have A Christmas in July event where we find an area in the community to go out and serve. This year is extra special because we have a theme of keeping kids active during the summer months” she says.

In addition, there was face painting and kids got to go inside of a real fire truck and the EMS.

To end the event, Santa cooled off with the children by making a splash with the water balloons.

Volunteers from Victory Life Church, like Nicole Piazza, help put together this field day in hopes of seeing smiles on all of the kids’ faces. She says that anyone can be involved in positively leading the community, “just step out in faith, really, and just get out of your comfort zone and just start doing it and have someone mentor you.”

Gardner says she is excited to see all kids from tiny toddlers, to teenagers, to even a lot of adults. She claims adults are the best kind of kids.

In promoting these events, Gardner says they reach out to the community for people to either be a part of it, support it, or come out and participate in it. “The vision and the mission for Heart of a matter ministries is to cultivate Christ centered community, and that means bringing people together. It means demonstrating the love of Jesus to our brothers and sisters” she says.

Gardner says to be a part of this movement and hear about all the other initiatives and programs that they offer to serve the community, to visit their site or go to their location in Sherman on Travis street behind Victory Life Church.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.