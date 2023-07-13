Sherman to add lights to Pecan Grove West baseball fields

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman has approved a $1.14 million contract for new lights at the Pecan Grove West baseball and Softball fields.

Parks and Recreation Coordinator, Dylan Johnson, said they have hired Nema 3 Electric. The next steps are to order the lights.

The lights will be the same as those installed at the nearby soccer fields in 2020. Johnson said the baseball and softball field lights were delayed due to the pandemic.

“We’re hoping to have them sometime in the fall, it might be in the winter, but we’re going to get them,” Johnson said.

He adds that these lights are directional and will not disturb nearby homes.

Johnson said currently games have to end when the sun goes down. However, the new lights will allow for longer days of play.

