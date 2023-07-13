Texoma Local
Sherman City leaders negotiating deals for future water pipeline

However, if no agreement can be reached, the city council has approved for staff to authorize eminent domain.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman city officials say they still have to complete utility projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars for the new Texas Instruments and Global Wafer’s plants.

One of those is the 11-mile-long water pipeline from the Sherman water treatment plant to TI site.

“That will supply water for all of their industrial uses, it will also supply water for any sort of housing that comes in on that side town over the course of the next few years,” said Nate Strauch, spokesperson for the City of Sherman.

The city says it’s working out deals with private landowners to purchase the land needed to put this pipeline in.

However, if no agreement can be reached, the city council has approved for staff to authorize eminent domain.

“There are those cases where someone thinks that their land is worth a lot more than the city does and it’s the city’s responsibility to the taxpayers to make sure that we’re not overpaying for these easements so that’s really where eminent domain plays in,” Strauch added.

This project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

