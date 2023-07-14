Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

12-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Boston, police say

A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.
A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.(WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the afternoon at a home in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Police did not immediately make public other details, such as whether the child was a boy or girl or the circumstances under which they were shot.

There was no ongoing threat to public safety, however, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Michelle Wu said first responders attempted to resuscitate the child.

“It’s a horrible tragedy for the entire city whenever anyone of our young people is lost, and for a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” she said in a news conference at the scene. “In the summer when our kids should be enjoying, having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family.”

Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old on Thursday afternoon. (WCVB)

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called the death unnecessary.

“I implore folks, if you have guns in your home ... turn them in to us,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A double fatality crash happened in Choctaw County Tuesday night.
Two dead in rollover crash in Choctaw County
Floyd Stevenson, 67, was sentenced to life in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd...
Habitual DWI offender sentenced to life in prison
Larry Rathmann, Jr. is in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Driver charged after fatal crash in Calera
Atoka man dies in Calera crash
Deputies arrested a man high on meth who claimed to be the driver (right). They're now looking...
Search continues for Love County pursuit suspect

Latest News

Boston mayor on shooting: "Nightmare for a mom"
Gunter residents call for City leaders to vote against proposed BNSF Logistic Center
Gunter residents call for City leaders to vote against proposed BNSF Logistic Center
Gunter residents call for City leaders to vote against proposed BNSF Logistic Center
For the last 20 years, Jaco Booyens has been fighting to stop sex trafficking across the globe,...
Jaco Booyens brings fight against human trafficking to Grayson County