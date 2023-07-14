Ada man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was sentenced to less than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in Indian Country.

According to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Jimmy Louis Northcutt, Jr., 45, was sentenced to 222 months in federal prison for his role in a Pontotoc County homicide.

In 2019, police said Northcutt was flying a drone over a licensed marijuana growing facility outside of Ada. News 12 previously reported that an affidavit states Northcutt was flying his drone over the property to mess with his ex-girlfriend and Brian Doherty.

When Northcutt went to retrieve the drone, he broke into a building and said that’s when Doherty shot him in the back. Police said Northcutt fired back with a handgun, striking Doherty three times, killing him.

Northcutt was taken into custody on unrelated charges after being released from the hospital in 2019.

Due to the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, Northcutt was released from jail in February 2021.

The federal government picked up the case in April 2021.

According to a press release, Northcutt plead guilty to one count of second degree murder in Indian Country on April 7, 2022.

