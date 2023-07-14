BabyMobile comes to Madill
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Infant Crisis Services is wheeling out its BabyMobile, a traveling formula, food and diaper pantry to Marshall County families in need.
On Monday, the BabyMobile will be at Madill First United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Formula, food, and diapers will be available for babies and toddlers, aged birth - 3 years old
The Marshall County Health Department said everyone will be served on a drive-thru basis, no appointment necessary.
