BabyMobile comes to Madill

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Infant Crisis Services is wheeling out its BabyMobile, a traveling formula, food and diaper pantry to Marshall County families in need.

On Monday, the BabyMobile will be at Madill First United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Formula, food, and diapers will be available for babies and toddlers, aged birth - 3 years old

The Marshall County Health Department said everyone will be served on a drive-thru basis, no appointment necessary.

