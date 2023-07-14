Boil order rescinded for Rock Creek Resort residents

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The boil order that was issued for Rock Creek Resort residents on Tuesday has been rescinded.

According to a press release from Texas Utilities, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system.

The water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday, the release states.

