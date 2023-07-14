City of Paris lifts water conservation order

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Paris has ended their water conservation request that asked citizens to eliminate non-essential water usage.

In a Facebook post, the city thanked citizens for their conservation efforts that they said helped ensure that water service was not disrupted.

The initial request on Wednesday was issued because of a leak in one of the two supply lines at the City of Paris Water Treatment Plant on Monday.

Crews worked from Wednesday night and Thursday to repair the leak, and because of the nature of the leak, a specialty contractor had to be called in to assist in the repairs.

