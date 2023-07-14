Texoma Local
Colbert woman sentenced for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Patty Ann Armstrong
Patty Ann Armstrong(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Colbert woman was sentenced to prison after nearly beating a family member to death three years ago.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Patty Ann Armstrong, 59, entered a plea deal and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury - family violence.

Police said in March 2020, after 67-year-old Charley Armstrong was found with bruises and cuts to his head, his girlfriend, Patty Ann, admitted to beating him with a walking cane. She also admitted to leaving Charley on the floor for nearly an hour before calling for an ambulance.

The press release states Patty Ann claimed she was acting in self-defense resulting from a physical fight with Charley. Further investigation revealed inconsistencies in her story.

Sherman detectives learned that Charley was placed into an assisted living facility a few months after the incident. A detective visited Charley, who said there was no physical fight and that Patty Ann just hit him 8-10 times with the stick, following a verbal argument, according to the release.

The release said Charley never recovered from his injuries and died in October 2021.

Patty Ann was originally charged with attempted murder, but pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She will not be eligible for parole until 2042.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

