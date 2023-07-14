Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dog owner warns others after pet ingests meth, pot and Ritalin at the beach

A dog owner in California is warning other pet owners to be careful at the beach after her dog ingested drugs and became sick. (Source: KGTV, Kelly Wiehe, CNN)
By Natalie Chuck, KGTV
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – A dog owner in California is warning other pet owners to be careful at the beach after her dog ingested drugs and became very sick.

The Dog Beach at Ocean Beach in San Diego is a staple in the community. The Dog Beach is one of the first official leash-free beaches in the United States, where dogs can run free and swim in the water.

But Kelly Wiehe’s trip to the Dog Beach with her dog Lily ended at the emergency vet last week.

While the 4-year-old dog was running around, she quickly ate something. Wiehe assumed it was leftover bits and pieces of a picnic, but an hour later, Lily’s behavior changed.

“She was avoiding me and avoiding being touched, and her pupils were dilating, and she wouldn’t go outside, and she wouldn’t eat. She wasn’t interested in drinking any water,” Wiehe said.

After several urine drug screenings at the emergency vet, Wiehe said Lily tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and Ritalin.

“I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry or pass out, because I was expecting, you know, maybe she’d eaten something spoiled … I really was not expecting something to this level,” Wiehe said.

Other dog owners at the beach were shocked to hear about what happened to Lily.

“Who would leave meth on the beach knowing all these dogs are out here?” one man said.

But this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Wiehe said the vet told her there have been multiple cases of dogs ingesting meth at the Dog Beach.

Although she was sick for a few days, fortunately, Lily made a full recovery and is back to her normal self.

“I love this dog to bits and pieces,” Wiehe said. “... Just realizing how temporary our relationships with our animals really are.”

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd Stevenson, 67, was sentenced to life in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd...
Habitual DWI offender sentenced to life in prison
Larry Rathmann, Jr. is in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Driver charged in Calera fatal crash
A volunteer firefighter gets in a serious wreck on job.
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter severely injured
Durant Police need help identifying this person, who is a suspect in a robbery.
Durant Police looking for robbery suspect
In the past six months, Wilson police say they’ve been cracking down on drugs like never before.
Wilson police arrest 3 for alleged child neglect, drug possession

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
ERCOT issued a weather watch for Texans from Sunday to Tuesday ahead of high forecasted...
ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of expected heat wave
11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. The Biden...
Biden making $20 billion available from ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with first lady Jill Biden to board Marine...
Appeals court pauses order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies