ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of expected heat wave

ERCOT issued a weather watch for Texans from Sunday to Tuesday ahead of high forecasted...
ERCOT issued a weather watch for Texans from Sunday to Tuesday ahead of high forecasted temperatures that they expect will lead to high power demand.(Alexandra Macia)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEXAS (KXII) - ERCOT issued a weather watch for Texans from Sunday to Tuesday ahead of high forecasted temperatures that they expect will lead to high power demand.

In the alert on their social media, ERCOT said that there was potential for low reserves for power this weekend, but they expect grid conditions to be normal despite the watch.

Texans monitor the grid conditions at ercot.com.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

