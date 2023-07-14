Gunter residents call for City leaders to vote against proposed BNSF Logistic Center

Gunter, Texas (KXII) - Thursday night, The Gunter Planning and Zoning Commission held a meeting in which residents voiced their concerns on the proposed BNSF Logistic Center.

Residents say they don’t like the location and says its not compatible with the residential neighborhoods. They say it will shift their agricultural community to an Industrial atmosphere, affecting their way of living.

Jeff Gibson, Interim City Manager and the Chief of Police, says he has carefully listened to what the residents are saying, “anybody who has voiced a concern, whether it be in writing electronically or a handwritten letter for that matter, that information has been shared with planning and zoning for their consideration” he says.

Gunter residents say they value their rural living and fear this project could bring crime and pollution.

They want BNSF representatives to put themselves in their shoes, asking them directly if they would live close to this facility.

Gibson says the proposal is being negotiated as they hear the public’s concerns. He thinks it will help provide more comfort to the community and residents.

At the meeting, residents stood at the podium and voiced their concerns and opinions, asking City leaders to vote against the projectm or even putting it on hold until all aspects of their city and way of living is considered.

A Gunter Resident says in finishing the meeting, the public asks BNSF to come back with a better presentation sooner or later.

