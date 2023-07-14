Texoma Local
Honey Grove Fire Department asks for auction donations to help injured firefighter

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) -The Honey Grove Fire Department is asking for donations of items to use for a fundraising auction for an injured volunteer firefighter.

The fire department shared on Facebook that they plan to hold a fundraiser on August 5, for volunteer firefighter Evan Brown who was seriously injured in a crash while responding to a call Sunday.

The department is asking for donations of live and silent auctions, a BBQ potluck meal, and desserts, and they ask that anyone who would like to donate items to contact them through Facebook messenger or calling or texting them at (903) 818-3805.

They ask that all items are turned in to the Honey Grove Fire Department by August 3.

