Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 23

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Are police officers given special treatment when they are suspects in family violence incidents? “Shielded” is a four-part series that uncovers cases where an officer in an alleged domestic dispute was treated much differently than similar suspects. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, data shows they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We also look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Shielded Parts 1 & 2: Domestic violence incidents are some of the most dangerous calls for police. But what happens when the suspect is an officer? We look at a case in Georgia of a police lieutenant whose family violence charges vanished without explanation.

Shielded Part 3: Every year more than 10 million Americans are abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Victims call the police desperate for help, but in one case the officer responding to the call was someone else’s abuser. We spoke with the survivor who saw those two worlds collide.

Shielded Part 4: How does the justice system treat domestic violence suspects when they’re also police officers? This investigation looks at cases where cops were the primary aggressors in family violence incidents. Oftentimes, they’re not arrested. When cops are arrested for domestic violence, they rarely get convicted. Many keep their jobs. About half keep their law enforcement certifications – and their guns. We look at two cases in which officers who were given their guns back killed their wives with those same guns.

Watching Your Wallet – Debt Avalanche: According to a new NerdWallet study, the average U.S. household owes about $7,500 in revolving credit card debt, up 28% from last year. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa takes a closer look at a popular way to pay down your credit cards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd Stevenson, 67, was sentenced to life in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd...
Habitual DWI offender sentenced to life in prison
Larry Rathmann, Jr. is in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Driver charged in Calera fatal crash
A volunteer firefighter gets in a serious wreck on job.
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter severely injured
Durant Police need help identifying this person, who is a suspect in a robbery.
Durant Police looking for robbery suspect
In the past six months, Wilson police say they’ve been cracking down on drugs like never before.
Wilson police arrest 3 for alleged child neglect, drug possession

Latest News

ERCOT issued a weather watch for Texans from Sunday to Tuesday ahead of high forecasted...
ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of expected heat wave
The Infant Crisis Services is wheeling out its BabyMobile, a traveling formula, food and diaper...
BabyMobile comes to Madill
The city of Paris has ended their water conservation request that asked citizens to eliminate...
City of Paris lifts water conservation order
Boil water advisory
Boil order rescinded for Rock Creek Resort residents
Brent Percy, who was wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla., has been...
Love Co. pursuit suspect caught after second pursuit in Tarrant Co.