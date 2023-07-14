Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Jaco Booyens brings fight against human trafficking to Grayson County

For the last 20 years, Jaco Booyens has been fighting to stop sex trafficking across the globe, but now he’s bringing the fight to Texas.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - For the last 20 years, Jaco Booyens has been fighting to stop sex trafficking across the globe, but now he’s bringing the fight to Texas.

“My sister was trafficked, she was twelve at the time,” Booyens said. “We were raised by a single mother. Nobody was talking about human trafficking at that time, so they considered it a runaway child or a child just gone missing.”

It took 6 years to get Jaco Booyens’ sister back.

Now, he is fighting to prevent anyone else from falling victim to the same crime.

“Once Elanka was rescued, we learned through her eyes and her experiences, really, what human trafficking was,” Booyens said. “I just heard God say, not another one. And so we’ve been fighting since.”

Booyens was the guest speaker at Thursday’s Texoma Patriots meeting. His purpose was to raise awareness about sex trafficking within the Texoma community.

“One child being trafficked is too many in the state of Texas, one,” Booyens said. “And there’s 79,000 women and children within the sex trafficking environment in Texas alone, half a million in America. So we got a problem.”

Booyens said that the best thing you can do to help is learn about the warning signs of trafficking and have open conversations about it with your friends and family.

“The golden rule is see something, say something,” Booyens said. “And if you come across a child that you think is under distress, you ask one question: are you safe?”

You don’t have to be an expert to do your part to help.

“They’re saving lives because they don’t know the person they talk to, their intimate struggles, their family, their life, their prodigal son or daughter that’s missing, that’s pulling away.”

For more information on Booyen’s mission and to learn more about trafficking, you can visit the Jaco Booyens Ministries website or check out Booyens’ Instagram page.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A double fatality crash happened in Choctaw County Tuesday night.
Two dead in rollover crash in Choctaw County
Floyd Stevenson, 67, was sentenced to life in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd...
Habitual DWI offender sentenced to life in prison
Larry Rathmann, Jr. is in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Driver charged after fatal crash in Calera
Atoka man dies in Calera crash
Deputies arrested a man high on meth who claimed to be the driver (right). They're now looking...
Search continues for Love County pursuit suspect

Latest News

Gunter residents call for City leaders to vote against proposed BNSF Logistic Center
Gunter residents call for City leaders to vote against proposed BNSF Logistic Center
Gunter residents call for City leaders to vote against proposed BNSF Logistic Center
BNSF project plans in Gunter
BNSF project plans in Gunter
East Central University partners with tech centers with pathway program for nurses
East Central University partners with tech centers with LPN to RN pathway program for nurses