Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Late-Night/Morning Storms...

A few strong storms with gusty wind and heavy rain are possible.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will be a very warm and humid night; showers and thunderstorms may arrive late tonight or during the morning Saturday along a rare mid-July cold front. The rain chance is 40% after 2 a.m. and through the morning Saturday. A few storms may produce strong winds, so be on the lookout for that. The cold front slides just to our south before stalling Saturday afternoon, so we’ll keep a smaller chance of a shower at 20% Saturday afternoon, but these will be quite isolated and shouldn’t interfere with outdoor plans very much.

Saturday temperatures drop into the upper 80s north to mid 90s south. Not bad!

Another complex of showers and storms may arrive Sunday morning and we’ll keep a 40% chance of rain in for that time period, The front dissolves and heat returns for next week with daily highs generally between 99 and 103 degrees from Monday through next Friday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd Stevenson, 67, was sentenced to life in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd...
Habitual DWI offender sentenced to life in prison
Larry Rathmann, Jr. is in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Driver charged in Calera fatal crash
A volunteer firefighter gets in a serious wreck on job.
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter severely injured
Durant Police need help identifying this person, who is a suspect in a robbery.
Durant Police looking for robbery suspect
In the past six months, Wilson police say they’ve been cracking down on drugs like never before.
Wilson police arrest 3 for alleged child neglect, drug possession

Latest News

Noon Forecast - Fri, July 14
Full Morning Weather 7/14/2023
KXII Overnight Weather: July 13, 2023
Full Morning Weather 7/13/2023