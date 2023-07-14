Late-Night/Morning Storms...

It will be a very warm and humid night; showers and thunderstorms may arrive late tonight or during the morning Saturday along a rare mid-July cold front. The rain chance is 40% after 2 a.m. and through the morning Saturday. A few storms may produce strong winds, so be on the lookout for that. The cold front slides just to our south before stalling Saturday afternoon, so we’ll keep a smaller chance of a shower at 20% Saturday afternoon, but these will be quite isolated and shouldn’t interfere with outdoor plans very much.

Saturday temperatures drop into the upper 80s north to mid 90s south. Not bad!

Another complex of showers and storms may arrive Sunday morning and we’ll keep a 40% chance of rain in for that time period, The front dissolves and heat returns for next week with daily highs generally between 99 and 103 degrees from Monday through next Friday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

