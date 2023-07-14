Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Love Co. pursuit suspect caught after second pursuit in Tarrant Co.

Brent Percy, who was wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla., has been...
Brent Percy, who was wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla., has been arrested in Tarrant County.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The suspect wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla. has been arrested in Tarrant County.

According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, a warrant was issued on Wednesday, which was adopted by the US Marshals. A lead was sent to the US Marshals North Texas district, and marshals were able to locate the suspect, Brent Percy, at a home in Fort Worth.

Cumberledge said marshals went to the home and Percy fled in a vehicle. A pursuit ensued, much like the one in Love County, and Percy drove into a wooded area and fled on foot. Additional resources were called and Percy was located and arrested.

Percy will face additional charges in Tarrant County, before extradition paperwork is filed to bring him back to Love County.

Update to the citizens of Love county: The suspect wanted from the pursuit three nights ago was taken into custody this...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Friday, July 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd Stevenson, 67, was sentenced to life in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd...
Habitual DWI offender sentenced to life in prison
Larry Rathmann, Jr. is in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Driver charged in Calera fatal crash
A volunteer firefighter gets in a serious wreck on job.
Honey Grove volunteer firefighter severely injured
Durant Police need help identifying this person, who is a suspect in a robbery.
Durant Police looking for robbery suspect
In the past six months, Wilson police say they’ve been cracking down on drugs like never before.
Wilson police arrest 3 for alleged child neglect, drug possession

Latest News

ERCOT issued a weather watch for Texans from Sunday to Tuesday ahead of high forecasted...
ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of expected heat wave
The Infant Crisis Services is wheeling out its BabyMobile, a traveling formula, food and diaper...
BabyMobile comes to Madill
The city of Paris has ended their water conservation request that asked citizens to eliminate...
City of Paris lifts water conservation order
Boil water advisory
Boil order rescinded for Rock Creek Resort residents