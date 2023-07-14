Love Co. pursuit suspect caught after second pursuit in Tarrant Co.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The suspect wanted from a pursuit Tuesday night in Love County, Okla. has been arrested in Tarrant County.

According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, a warrant was issued on Wednesday, which was adopted by the US Marshals. A lead was sent to the US Marshals North Texas district, and marshals were able to locate the suspect, Brent Percy, at a home in Fort Worth.

Cumberledge said marshals went to the home and Percy fled in a vehicle. A pursuit ensued, much like the one in Love County, and Percy drove into a wooded area and fled on foot. Additional resources were called and Percy was located and arrested.

Percy will face additional charges in Tarrant County, before extradition paperwork is filed to bring him back to Love County.

